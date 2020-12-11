Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A bizarre $79 million find inside an excavator, imported into Australia from the UK, has sparked dramatic searches across Sydney’s western suburbs.
A bizarre $79 million find inside an excavator, imported into Australia from the UK, has sparked dramatic searches across Sydney’s western suburbs.
Crime

Bizarre $79 million find in excavator

by Erin Lyons
11th Dec 2020 9:16 AM

Five men have been arrested after 448kg of MDMA was found concealed inside an excavator imported into Australia from the UK.

Australian Federal Police searched several homes across Sydney's west on Wednesday, including across Blacktown, Mortlake, Homebush and Greystanes, seizing $1.2 million in cash.

The MDMA found in the excavator. Picture: AFP
The MDMA found in the excavator. Picture: AFP

Two men were arrested, while another three were apprehended in London.

The haul has an estimated street value of $79 million.

Police and border force officials will address the media later on Friday.

More to come

Originally published as Bizarre $79 million find in excavator

Five men have been arrested. Picture: AFP
Five men have been arrested. Picture: AFP
crime drugs police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Movie studio's plan to create 1000+ local jobs in 5 years

        Premium Content Movie studio's plan to create 1000+ local jobs in 5 years

        News OPERATING in Alstonville and Byron Bay, the company has long term plans for a major movie HQ in Ballina.

        No vacancy: Towns all booked out in tourism revival

        Premium Content No vacancy: Towns all booked out in tourism revival

        News Aussie holiday-makers are frantically snapping up hotspots

        Casino ice supplier gets more time to show rehab worked

        Premium Content Casino ice supplier gets more time to show rehab worked

        Crime THE woman ‘dug a big hole’ for herself but has been given a chance to demonstrate...

        Man to fight charges after tomahawk incident on rural road

        Premium Content Man to fight charges after tomahawk incident on rural road

        Crime THE North Coast man will spend Christmas in custody despite arguing the weapon and...