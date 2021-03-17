Bizarre Bindi Irwin birth theory

There are rumours circulating that Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell are secretly already parents.

While the couple are yet to announce any news on the birth front, some people are convinced that Bindi has already gone into labour, all because of one particular photograph.

Fans have speculated that Bindi has already given birth because of this particular photo. Picture: Instagram

The 22-year-old recently shared a "bump update" on her social media, however eagle-eyed fans noticed that the photo she uploaded may have been taken a month ago.

The photo in question shows Chandler, 24, standing with Bindi, Terri, and Robert Irwin standing together at Australia Zoo in Queensland.

The giveaway seems to be that he is wearing the exact same outfit as he was pictured wearing on February 19, down to his socks and wristwatch.

This suggests to some that Bindi's new "update" is just a repost of an older photo, and that she has given birth.

It's some crazy logic, but logic that a lot of fans are running with.

There are theories that they are enjoying their time with their newborn before making the announcement, or that they could be protecting a magazine or TV deal.

Bindi and Chandler announced the exciting baby news in August, and revealed the following month they were expecting a daughter.

Since then, Bindi has been giving her fans regular updates of her baby bump, and the gorgeous nursery she and Chandler have set up for their bub.

Bindi has been sharing glimpses of her nursery. Picture: Instagram

Most recently, the young wildlife star told The Bump that they've been drawing inspiration from her and Chandler's ancestry when it comes to what to name their little "wildlife warrior princess".

"We are waiting to meet her before we decide on a name. We want to hold her and make sure the name that we choose fits her perfectly," she shared.

"We have been looking through family history on both my side and Chandler's side for family name inspiration. Once she arrives I think we'll know exactly what to name her."

Bindi also let fans in on the sweet nickname she has for their bub.

"My dad was the first person to create the term 'Wildlife Warrior'. Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We've been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior. I know in my heart that she will forge her own path to make our planet a better place," she said.

The mum-to-be also excitedly revealed the nickname her daughter will use for grandma Terri (which also has an animal link).

"We decided that she's going to be called 'Bunny'", she spilt. "When she was growing up in Oregon her neighbour down the street was always called 'Bunny'. It only just dawned on us that it wasn't her name but rather what everyone called her that since she was a grandmother figure to the entire neighbourhood."

Brother Robert has already designated himself the "funcle" (or fun uncle), she added.

