Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman searching for a new rental online spotted a very creepy detail in the ad for an available property.
A woman searching for a new rental online spotted a very creepy detail in the ad for an available property.
Home & Decorating

Bizarre detail in rental house ad

by Carly Bass, The Sun
3rd Apr 2021 1:16 PM

When we're expecting the estate agents around to take snaps of the property for a new listing, most of us tidy up the place before getting out of the way.

One person, however, decided instead to hide beneath the covers in their bedroom as facing the day just seemed too much to bear.

Househunters spotted the huge lump under the covers while browsing the property listing online.

RELATED: 'Chlorine leak' at popular pool

A house hunter noticed something strange in a property listing.
A house hunter noticed something strange in a property listing.

RELATED: Woman's epic fake tan fail

The photo, presumably taken by the estate agent, shows the double bed donning a grey duvet - with a very obvious human-shaped lump right in the middle of it.

Clearly amused, a Twitter user known as Beth shared the image online which has since attracted the attention of thousands.

"Just love that this person was like, I could get out of bed while the estate agent takes a picture or I could become b e d l u m p," the caption read.

 

 

One she later joked: "And does the bed lump *come with* the house, or will we have to supply our own?"

One person commented: "Some days you're the photographer, other days you're the bed lump."

And a second argued: "You come take pictures before 9am and I'll be bed lump too."

But it seems failing to get out of bed during house viewings isn't so uncommon, as many shared their own bizarre stories.

People shared their own funny stories about house viewings.
People shared their own funny stories about house viewings.

One person wrote: "I swear we viewed a house where a lad was asleep in bed. Definitely considered it myself for some viewings too."

While another added: "I actually went to look at a flat once and when we turned up with the estate agent they'd forgotten the appointment.

"We had to do the viewing with someone hiding under the sheets. Proper weird."

 

 

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced with permission

 

Originally published as Bizarre detail in rental house ad

property real estate rental accommodation

Just In

    Just In

      Putin declared sexiest man

      Putin declared sexiest man
      • 3rd Apr 2021 12:16 PM

      Top Stories

        Boy thought Santa would tell mum about sex abuse: Court

        Premium Content Boy thought Santa would tell mum about sex abuse: Court

        News A North Coast NSW man was found guilty of sexually assaulting his three stepsons.

        Daylight savings ends, which way do I wind the clock?

        Premium Content Daylight savings ends, which way do I wind the clock?

        News Good news, you have six months to figure out which way to wind the clock before it...

        Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

        Premium Content Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

        Travel Major travel deals reveal most popular destinations

        What’s open, what’s cancelled this weekend

        Premium Content What’s open, what’s cancelled this weekend

        News It’s Easter weekend, some things are cancelled, and some are forging ahead.