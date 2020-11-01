Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are investigating the incident and request that anyone who may have information regarding the firearm to contact Crime Stoppers or Tweed Heads Police.
Police are investigating the incident and request that anyone who may have information regarding the firearm to contact Crime Stoppers or Tweed Heads Police.
News

BIZARRE FIND: Sawn off shotgun in abandoned bag

Jessica Lamb
1st Nov 2020 11:18 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are appealing for information after stumbling upon a gun left in a bag on a North Coast footpath.

Officers patrolling near the intersection of Ducat St and Caloola Dr in Tweed Heads found an abandoned black bag on the street about 6.30am on Thursday.

Inside the Henley’s bag was a sawn off 20 gauge/.22 Calibre combination firearm wrapped in a towel.

Police conducted a canvass of the area for CCTV and the firearm was rendered safe and returned to Tweed Heads Police Station where forensic testing will be conducted.

Police are investigating the incident and request that anyone who may have information regarding the firearm to contact Crime Stoppers or Tweed Heads Police.

northern rivers community foundation northern rivers crime news northern rivers police news twdcrime twdnews twdpolice
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast operators fume following border lockout news

        Premium Content Coast operators fume following border lockout news

        News Gold Coast operators are fuming following Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s decision to keep the borders closed to greater Sydney.

        Hailstones the size of golf balls threaten to ruin Halloween

        Premium Content Hailstones the size of golf balls threaten to ruin Halloween

        News Short, sharp, vicious storms have ripped through the Northern Rivers on Saturday

        STORM WARNING: Destructive winds, giant hailstones and rain

        STORM WARNING: Destructive winds, giant hailstones and rain

        News A thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Northern Rivers

        Ex top cop guilty of domestic violence offences

        Premium Content Ex top cop guilty of domestic violence offences

        Crime The wife of a former Dubbo cop who co-ordinated the Thredbo landslide rescue...