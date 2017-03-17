Black dog rides on through Byron Bay

JOIN IN: The Black Dog Ride aims to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention.

MORTORBIKE riders are coming together to raise awareness for depression and suicide prevention.

The Black Dog Ride is inviting the community to join its charity ride from Byron Bay on Sunday, March 19.

Organiser Bill Rodgers, a Hastings Point resident, said the one-day ride was a chance to help mental health services, including Lifeline, provide much needed support for those with depression.

"Since 2009, Black Dog Riders have raised over $2.2 million for mental health services across the nation, and thousands of Australians participate in our local community projects every year,” Mr Rodgers said.

After losing a loved one to suicide, Mr Rodgers said he knew something needed to be done to "prevent this silent killer” from affecting other families.

"I started this ride in the local area last year,” he said.

"I returned to riding after a long absence after my former partner took her own life. "I was impressed by the sense of community and the giving in the motorcycle community. When I became aware of the great work done by Black Dog Ride I knew I had to get involved.”

The Byron Bay Black Dog Ride is one of many motorcycle rides held nationally on March 19 to raise awareness for depression and suicide prevention.