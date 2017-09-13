23°
Black Rabbit finds a Murwillumbah haven

Black Rabbit George plays Murwillumbah's Haven Bar on Saturday, October 28.
Daniel McKenzie
by

A MAKESHIFT studio set-up and a visit from the law wasn't enough to stop Black Rabbit George from producing some of his finest work yet.

Also known as Paul George from the Tijuana Cartel, the folk rocker's new single Bring You In ushers in a darker, more emotive edge than previous works, along with a more heavily produced and layered production approach.

"Bring You In is a song written while setting up to record something else,” George said.

"I starting jamming on this little guitar riff and soon enough it formed into its own beast. I quickly gave up on the other track and let this one come out naturally.”

Setting up an impromptu recording session at a friend's house, Bring You In had more of an instant impact than George would have anticipated.

"A friend of mine was away for the weekend so I set up a little studio in his kitchen to record the song. It was going quite well until about 3am when some police turned up,” he said.

"I showed them through the studio and asked if they wanted to hear the track, they declined.”

Bring You In's release coincides with a tour which takes in nine locations on the East Coast including the Nimbin Roots Festival and Murwillumbah's Haven Bar on Saturday, October 28.

