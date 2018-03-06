Blacks Drain reopens allowing traffic onto Tweed Valley Way

DISASTER: A large section of Tweed Valley Way was washed away at Blacks Drain, South Murwillumbah, on March 31, 2017, and above, the road finally reopens to two lanes almost a year later.

DRIVERS can once again drive safely along Tweed Valley Way at South Murwillumbah, almost one year after it was washed away during the flood.

Tweed Shire Council reopened the road on Thursday after completing repair works at Blacks Drain, just north of Greenhills Caravan Park.

Tweed Valley Way at Blacks Drain open to traffic. Contributed

Council staff completed the repair work on Thursday, while ancillary works will continue to the end of March.

Since the floods, traffic has been redirected onto a one-way flow temporary single lane using traffic lights to ensure the community remained connected and to ease congestion.

When required, one lane of the new section may be closed under the management of stop/slow flagmen to allow ancillary works to be completed.

The next major road repair to be undertaken in the shire will be at Clothiers Creek Rd, followed by Cudgera Creek Rd.

The March flood caused about $28.9million of damage to roads and bridges.

To date, more than 1100 minor road and bridge damage items have been repaired.