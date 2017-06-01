'Blankety Blanks' revived for radio

GOOD FUN: Radio 97 breakfast host Scott Mayman (right), fellow presenter Leon Delaney and Tweed MP Geoff Provest participating in the new 'Blankety Blanks' show.

NOSTALGIA of yesteryear will be extended to the airwaves in June, with local broadcaster Radio 97 launching its own version of the popular Blankety Blanks Australian quiz show.

Breakfast host Scott Mayman has adapted the popular quiz show hosted by former TV star Graham "The King” Kennedy in the late 1970's, to bring it to radio for the first time.

Mr Mayman said the radio version aims to rekindle the jovial spirit that made the Kennedy program so popular all those years ago.

"We all loved the antics and wit from the show,” Mr Mayman said.

"It's a radio adaptation, so I've had to change a few things for the radio medium, but I'm hopeful the same message will get across - a win for the listener and a win for the contestants.

"It should just be a lot of fun for those involved and listening - and you'll see a side to our special guests that you've never witnessed before”. Loyal listeners Rhonda Pettigrew and Richard Williams are part of the panel, as well as presenter Leon Delaney, Tweed MP Geoff Provest, and TDN editor Nikki Todd.

Blankety Blanks” will air each Friday morning in June with weekly prizes on offer.

Tune into Radio 97's \ FM104.1 \ 103.5FM breakfast show, Fridays in June, great prizes on offer.