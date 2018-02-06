Bleach Festival is getting set for fun

RISING TIDES: The Farm will be working from their office space in the middle of Currumbin estuary for 49 hours as part of their TIDE performance.

RISING TIDES: The Farm will be working from their office space in the middle of Currumbin estuary for 49 hours as part of their TIDE performance. Contributed

BLEACH Festival is teaming up with Commonwealth Games organisers to deliver an exciting program for 2018.

The annual arts festival will this year run alongside the Games 2018 celebrations to entertain supporters over two action-packed weeks of arts and culture.

Bleach Festival artistic director Louise Bezzina officially launched the program on Wednesday in front of an enthusiastic crowd of artists at Kirra Hill Community Centre and Cultural Hall.

Ms Bezzina said this year's program had commissioned 20 new works to showcase local artists.

"We create work that is responsive to this beautiful environment and we work with local artists and collaborators from across the country and internationally,” she said.

MUSIC: Song to the Earth will be performing at Bleach Festival. Contributed

There will be something happening every day of the festival across the Gold Coast, with extra shows scheduled for the southern end of the coast.

"We have a whole weekend of at least 10 productions happening in the Palm Beach Currumbin area,” Ms Bezzina said.

"The famous Pirate Park (in Palm Beach) is going to be a hot spot with free music and there will be a forest of classical music of 60 people that you can walk through.

"Currumbin sand bar will once again be occupied with an office for 49 hours and that's by The Farm, a local, contemporary dance company who are doing a performance in the middle of the estuary.

"You can also see a show by travelling on kayaks (on the estuary).

"We've got a whole program in Palm Beach with the usual street festival that happens every year in Palm Beach Ave.

"All over the Easter weekend, we've got a free children's program in Justin's Park and there's a sleepover on the beach where you listen to the beautiful sounds of Burleigh that have been captured over a year.”

HONOUR: The Spirit of Churaki will be performed on the Surfers Paradise Main Stage on Thursday, April 12. Contributed

The highlight of the festival will be The Spirit of Churaki production, which tells the story of Churaki, a Coodjingburra man of the Bundjalung tribe, who is recorded as the first lifesaver in the region.

Part of the production will include a sound garden at Greenmount.

"You'll walk through the headland (at Greenmount) and up the top there will be a beautiful sound program that represents and connects to the spirit of Churaki,” Ms Bezzina said.

Festival-goers are encouraged to take public transport across the 18-day program.

"It's hard to get to everything,” Ms Bezzina said.

"We have programed the entire city and there will be something that you will be able to access, we've even got something happening in Nerang.

"It's very much representing the site, space and celebrating the location.

"There is something for everyone to feel like they're a part of it. There will be parking but public transport is definitely encouraged.”

The Intimate Space performance is a part of the Bleach Festival program. Photo by Shane Reid - Bedroom Contributed

The Bleach Festival is open March 29-April 15.

For more information about the full program, visit www.bleachfestival.com.au