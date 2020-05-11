Menu
PERSONAL TOUCH: Coolangatta Hair Boutique’s Kelli Trouchet was voted the Tweed’s favourite hairdresser. Picture: Scott Powick.
Fashion & Beauty

’Grateful’: Tweed’s favourite hairdresser revealed

Jodie Callcott
11th May 2020 3:57 PM | Updated: 4:04 PM
COOLANGATTA hairdresser Kelli Trouchet was stoked to learn she won The Tweed Daily's search for the region's favourite hairdresser.

The Coolangatta Hair Boutique owner was thrilled to make the top 12, let alone win the competition.

Ms Trouchet credited her win to supportive clients and surrounding business owners who looked after each other.

Coolangatta Hair Boutique's Jade Logan created this beautiful look. Picture: Facebook.
"I put 101 per cent into all my appointments. Every client who comes into this space is a guest and I go out of my way to make sure everyone is comfortable and happy," she said.

The born and raised Coolangatta local bought the business in October last year and continued the legacy left by previous owners.

She said the salon was in the midst of a major renovation which she hoped would be finished by the end of the week.

"We're just waiting for our new furniture to arrive it'll be brand spanking new."

 

The result of a deluxe blowdry at Coolangatta Hair Boutique. Picture: Facebook.
Ms Trouchet's career led her to Los Angeles and Darwin, where she owned her own salon for a decade, before returning to her home roots.

She thanked her supporters for voting for her in the competition and said all the hairdressers nominated were "amazing".

"I think everyone's a winner. They're all amazing hairdressers with beautiful salons.

"I'm still stoked I made the top 12 and to win is even better.

"Thank you to everyone who voted, I feel extremely blessed and grateful."

 

The Tweed Daily News asked readers to vote for their favourite hairdresser and the results are in.
coolangatta hair boutique twdcommunity twdnews tweed's favourite hairdresser
