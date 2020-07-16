Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are hoping a man can help them with their investigations after three blocks of Cadbury Caramilk were stolen.
Police are hoping a man can help them with their investigations after three blocks of Cadbury Caramilk were stolen.
News

Chocolate-loving thief makes off with Cadbury Caramilk bars

Crystal Jones
16th Jul 2020 11:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are hoping a man can help them with their investigations after three blocks of Cadbury Caramilk were stolen.

At 8.23am Wednesday a man was witnessed allegedly taking three blocks of Cadbury Caramilk chocolate from a shop on Woongarra St, Bundaberg Central.

Police are seeking assistance from members of the public to help identify the person pictured who they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Police are investigating the matter and request that if anyone has any information in relation to the matter to contact police on 131 444 and quote QP2001462455.

Community Newsletter SignUp
crime theft
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Forensic examination of skeletal remains could take 'weeks'

        premium_icon Forensic examination of skeletal remains could take 'weeks'

        News POLICE hunting for clues into the disappearance of a Northern NSW woman have found skeletal remains.

        ‘Not happy at all’: Tweed’s border blow-up

        premium_icon ‘Not happy at all’: Tweed’s border blow-up

        News Furious locals take aim at interstate visitors flooding area

        Homeless girl, 12, fed KFC by child safety officers

        premium_icon Homeless girl, 12, fed KFC by child safety officers

        News Read the full shocking story in our TROUBLE ON THE STREETS series.

        Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites