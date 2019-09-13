Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A crime scene has been established at the scene on Mitchell St where a man was stabbed. Picture: Natasha Emeck
A crime scene has been established at the scene on Mitchell St where a man was stabbed. Picture: Natasha Emeck
Crime

Man stabbed in kebab shop attack

by LAUREN ROBERTS
13th Sep 2019 8:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been stabbed in the leg on Mitchell St near a popular kebab shop in Darwin CBD, say authorities.

NT Police Northern Watch Commander Acting Senior Sergeant Justene Dwyer said at 4.23am Friday morning, multiple calls were received about a person being stabbed in the leg on Mitchell St.

"On arrival, police located a young man with what appeared to be a stab wound to his thigh," she said.

"Police applied a tourniquet while waiting for St Johns."

"Two males were arrested and the victim conveyed to hospital.

"A crime scene was established and is still in place near the Kebab Bar."

Senior Sergeant Dwyer said the case was likely to be handed over to a crime unit this morning.

More to come.

More Stories

attack investigation police stabbing

Top Stories

    Gold Coast mum takes out coverted business award

    premium_icon Gold Coast mum takes out coverted business award

    Business Local woman the boss at world’s number one selling travel pillow

    Hanson demands changes to child support

    premium_icon Hanson demands changes to child support

    Politics Hanson wants overhaul to Australia’s ‘broken’ child support system

    Milne urges ‘emergency’ call for children’s sake

    premium_icon Milne urges ‘emergency’ call for children’s sake

    Council News For a council that is notorious for its political ideology and ethical bravado...

    Fire danger expected to rise over the weekend

    premium_icon Fire danger expected to rise over the weekend

    Environment Bushfires have raged across NSW and Queensland over several weeks, with northern...