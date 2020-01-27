Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Harrup Park pie-eating contest
Offbeat

Blokes scoff down five pies in five minutes for Aussie Day

Rainee Shepperson
26th Jan 2020 8:30 PM | Updated: 27th Jan 2020 8:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THINK you could eat five pies in 10 minutes?

It would be hard to pass up such an Aussie challenge on a day like Australia Day, as five brave competitors found out.

The crowd went wild at Harrup Park on Sunday as the pie-eating contest kicked into action.

Although his competitors were great eaters, Michael Labbett came out on top. The Mackay man who works in the mining industry said he didn't have a game plan, he just never lost anything.

"I've competed in a pizza-eating contest before, so I thought I'd give pies a go," he said.

"I'm very competitive so I had no doubts I would finish first."

 

Michael Labbett shows his winning pie eating style at Harrup Park. Picture: Tony Martin
Michael Labbett shows his winning pie eating style at Harrup Park. Picture: Tony Martin

In just over five minutes, Mr Labbett managed to stomach five meat pies with tomato sauce, making the meal look like a snack.

He said he slowed down a bit on the fifth pie but was happy with his performance. "Like I said, I never lose anything," Mr Labbett said.

See all the action pictures below:

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
australia day 2020 editors picks harrup park country club pie eating contest
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sights set on Tokyo swells after Tweed camp

        premium_icon Sights set on Tokyo swells after Tweed camp

        News It’s not often you hear Olympic athletes hoping for a typhoon during the Games but if you are a member of Australia’s provisional surfing team, that’s exactly what...

        Meet the Tweed’s best neighbours who bloom community spirit

        premium_icon Meet the Tweed’s best neighbours who bloom community spirit

        News Age might change the body but it never changes the values

        Juniors have a ball on court at international wheelchair tournament

        premium_icon Juniors have a ball on court at international wheelchair...

        News HAVING the opportunity to see some of the world’s best tennis players in action has...

        Clean out your closet and help bushfire victims

        premium_icon Clean out your closet and help bushfire victims

        News Two Casuarina mums have a challenge for women in the Tweed