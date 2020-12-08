Blood evidence outstanding in North Coast stabbing case

THE case of a North Coast mum accused of stabbing her partner is waiting on forensic analysis of blood splatter, a court heard.

Kerrie Anne Niederle Goodwin appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday facing two charges of contravening a domestic violence protection order and wounding a person intending to cause grievous bodily harm.

The 34-year-old allegedly stabbed her 38-year-old partner in the shoulder with a steak knife in a Bay St unit at Tweed Heads after he allegedly punched her in the face, splitting her lip following an argument about 7.30pm on October 5.

The Tweed Heads mother-of-three received bail on October 6.

Police prosecutor Val Short said forensic evidence including blood spatter and blood stain analysis was still outstanding in the police brief.

The case will return to court on January 15.

NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CRISIS SERVICES