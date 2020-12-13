Blood on the street, do you know what happened?

BLOOD ON THE STREET: Officers from Richmond Police District are conducting a forensic investigation after blood was found outside a Lismore business on Sunday December 13, 2020. Photo: Cathy Adams

BLOOD ON THE STREET: Officers from Richmond Police District are conducting a forensic investigation after blood was found outside a Lismore business on Sunday December 13, 2020. Photo: Cathy Adams

POLICE have been observed investigating a pool of blood on a Northern Rovers street in Sunday.

Despite heavy rains over the past 24 hours, the pool of blood was clearly visible to passers-by on the footpath outside Thomas Noble & Russell on Keen St, near the entrance of Browns Creek Carpark.

A line of police tape has been strung up to prevent the area from being contaminated by people walking through the space.

It is understood specialist police officers are conducting a forensic investigation to find out what has occurred.

Richmond Police District have been approached for comment.

Meanwhile, anyone with any information should call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

More to come.