Blood, Sweat and Tears return

IT'S been more than four decades since drummer/producer Bobby Colomby and friends assembled the first group to successfully blend rock and jazz into a genre-crossing sound and style.

The result was timeless, classic and enduring songs recorded by pioneering American jazz/funk/ soul/blues and rock 'n' roll group Blood, Sweat and Tears, that sound-tracked a generation and continue to live as some of the most anthemic in music history.

"Blood, Sweat and Tears was born from a selfish notion that we could combine the sophistication of jazz music with the energy and universal appeal of rock vocal music,” Colomby said.

Formed in the halcyon days of the late 1960s, the group responsible for hits like You've Made Me So Very Happy and Spinning Wheel, are touring Australia this month.

Colomby said while more than 170 musicians had made their way through the line-up over the years, the group has endured and are refreshed ahead of what promises to be a special national tour.

"BS&T has never stopped touring. You can call it a renaissance, or the newest version of, but it is simply Blood Sweat and Tears at its best,” he said.

Blood, Sweat and Tears