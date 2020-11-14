Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
bachelor baby tim roerd arrives
bachelor baby tim roerd arrives
Celebrity

‘Bloody amazing!’: Bachelor baby arrives

by Jonathon Moran
14th Nov 2020 4:33 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

With a lush set of dark locks just like her father, Elle Robards has arrived.

The Bachelor baby rounds out the perfect family for Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards.

"I've fallen in love twice all over again with these two!!!", Robards wrote on Instagram.

"I just LOVE LOVE LOVE our little Elle Robards. How bloody amazing!!!! I never knew my wife was a superhero … What a woman!!"

Tim Robards and wife Anna Heinrich are smitten with their new daughter.
Tim Robards and wife Anna Heinrich are smitten with their new daughter.

Anna too posted her gorgeous bub on social media: "Introducing the newest addition to our family."

Celebrity friends were quick to congratulate the couple including singer Ricki-Lee Coulter, model Tegan Martin and fashion designers Toni Maticevski and Rebecca Vallance.

Tim Robards: “I just LOVE LOVE LOVE our little Elle Robards, How bloody amazing!!!!”
Tim Robards: “I just LOVE LOVE LOVE our little Elle Robards, How bloody amazing!!!!”

It is a fairytale addition for the couple, who met when chiropractor and actor Robards embarked on a journey to find love on The Bachelor in 2013.

Back then, he chose lawyer Heinrich as his forever partner with the pair marrying in Italy five years later.

In September, Heinrich said she was keeping as fit as possible throughout the pregnancy.

"Now I am getting to the pointy end; everything I'm doing is a bit harder," she said.

"I am going to try to continue doing pre-natal reformer (class) and step classes, all that sort of stuff. I feel I can do all the things I was doing before but just one level below."

 

The couple in Byron Bay in September.
The couple in Byron Bay in September.

At the time, Robards said the couple were enjoying spending time together before their daughter arrived.

"It is kind of our last bit of time together that it is just us so we are enjoying that," former Neighbours star Robards said. "We will never really have that again, where it is just us."

In January at the Australian Open, the couple said they were trying to fall pregnant.

"That's at the forefront of our minds for this year," she said. "It has always been on our mind but we are getting older, not that we are old but we want to have hopefully more than one kid. It is something we are both very keen on."

Originally published as 'Bloody amazing!': Bachelor baby arrives

Tim Robards and wife Anna Heinrich announce the birth of baby Elle.
Tim Robards and wife Anna Heinrich announce the birth of baby Elle.
Anna Heinrich with her daughter Elle.
Anna Heinrich with her daughter Elle.

More Stories

celebrity channel 10 television the bachelor

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man suffers head injury after disagreement gets out of hand

        Premium Content Man suffers head injury after disagreement gets out of hand

        News A MAN was treated in hospital after becoming involved in an altercation.

        Border control flagged stolen vehicle before alleged pursuit

        Premium Content Border control flagged stolen vehicle before alleged pursuit

        News POLICE will allege the vehicle fled back across the border at “excessive speed”.

        Border Christmas opening still no ‘done deal’: Berejiklian

        Premium Content Border Christmas opening still no ‘done deal’: Berejiklian

        Politics Gladys Berejiklian unsure of Queensland border opening for Christmas

        YOU WISH: Xmas week in Byron could set you back $25,000

        Premium Content YOU WISH: Xmas week in Byron could set you back $25,000

        News The exorbitant price you will pay to holiday in iconic location