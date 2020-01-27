Menu
Subscribe
Bloody stabbing at train station

by Georgia Clark
27th Jan 2020 10:28 AM
A violent stabbing has erupted in Sydney's west overnight, leaving three with bloody injuries and three in custody.

Paramedics were called to Kingswood Train Station just after midnight on Monday, where they found two men with stab wounds.

Two men were found with stab wounds near Kingswood Train Station in Sydney’s west just after midnight. Photographer Dean Asher
Images from the scene show blood stains on the concrete and clothes scattered on the ground. Photographer Dean Asher
One man was found with a stab wound to his neck and a second man with a stab wound to his chest.

The two men were treated by paramedics before being taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.

Images from the scene show blood stains on the concrete and clothes scattered on the ground.

A short time later, police arrested three men - two 19-year-olds and a 20-year-old - in a vehicle-stop on Rymill Road at Tregear.

One of the men was found with a stab wound to his buttock.

One of the men who was arrested was found with a stab wound to his buttock. Photographer Dean Asher
Two men have been taken to Mt Druitt Police Station and the third man was taken to Nepean Hospital to be treated for superficial injuries.

A motor vehicle has been seized and will be sent for forensic examination.

One man was found suffering a stab wound to his neck and a second man with a stab wound to his chest. The men were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Westmead Hospital. Photographer Dean Asher
