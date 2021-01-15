Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The alert means that the water should be treated as toxic to both humans and animals, and should not be consumed without being treated.
The alert means that the water should be treated as toxic to both humans and animals, and should not be consumed without being treated.
News

Blue-green algae blooms to red alert at Tweed

Javier Encalada
15th Jan 2021 1:21 PM

Tweed Shire Council has issued a red alert for blue-green algae at Clarrie Hall Dam following its latest water test results.

This red alert means that the water should be treated as toxic to both humans and animals, and should not be consumed without being treated.

Council's Manager Water and Wastewater Operations Brie Jowett said the water is also potentially unsafe to come into contact with the water.

"The blue-green algal bloom at the dam is increasing rapidly," she said.

"While there is no musty odour to the dam water or visible clumps of scum, our test results indicate blue-green algae levels are at the highest red alert level."

Signs have been placed at popular recreational access points to warn the public of the risks. Residents and stockholders along Doon Doon Creek should also be aware of the potential risks.

A red alert indicates that people should not undertake recreational activities where they may come into direct contact with the water, such as swimming or water sports.

Contact with the water may also pose a threat to livestock and pets.

Water treated at Council's treatment plants at Uki, Tyalgum and Bray Park remains safe to drink.

Council will increase testing to monitor the algal blooms and adjust its treatment processes as required to ensure the Tweed's drinking water remains safe to drink and pleasant tasting.

Blue-green algae occur naturally and can reproduce quickly in favourable conditions.

Anyone who thinks they may have been in contact with blue-green algal water is advised to seek medical advice if symptoms appear.

blue green algae northern rivers council news northern rivers health news nsw water tweed shire council
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Curfew imposed on man facing 61 separate charges

        Premium Content Curfew imposed on man facing 61 separate charges

        Crime Police will allege he broke into several homes and vehicles or boats in December and January.

        Scrapped to the bargain bin: Target stores set to close

        Premium Content Scrapped to the bargain bin: Target stores set to close

        Business Several Target stores on the Northern Rivers will soon close

        Don Page: RDA will work to reduce business reliance on China

        Premium Content Don Page: RDA will work to reduce business reliance on China

        News THE former MP has been reappointed as chair of RDA Northern Rivers

        Pool boss urges simple steps to prevent ‘something tragic’

        Premium Content Pool boss urges simple steps to prevent ‘something tragic’

        News There are risks involved with one of our key summer activities