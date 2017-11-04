Blue skies ahead for former Suns assistant

COOLANGATTA Tweed Australian Football Club has appointed former Gold Coast Suns Academy assistant Matt Bedford as their senior women's coach for 2018.

Bedford, a past Blues' player who gained life membership after a decade with the club, brings with him a wealth of experience to the role.

Coolangatta Tweed football manager Brent Kelly says Bedford "ticks all the boxes” and is the man to take the Queensland Women's Australian Football League (QWAFL) side forward.

"We had some really high quality applicants and Matt's presentation was extremely professional,” Kelly said.

"His coaching philosophies are contemporary and his values are in alignment with where we wish to take our club as a whole.”

"His coaching experience, together with his teaching background means that he ticks all the boxes for what we are trying to provide our female players.

"That is a professional environment in which to learn and develop, to be the best people and players they can be, and possibly get the opportunity to play at the highest level.”

With the Gold Coast Suns granted a licence to field a side in the expanded AFL Women's competition from 2020, Bedford said it was an exciting time to be involved in the game.

He said the club had a proven record of producing quality players and would be gunning for a sustained run as a premiership contender.

"I'm really looking forward to working with this team and helping the club build on the success achieved by those who were there before me,” Bedford said.

"Our club has a history of producing young women who can play at the highest level, and I'm hoping to continue this.”