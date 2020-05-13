Blues festival transforms into virtual showcase

The Lachy Doley Group, launched Blues on Broadbeach on Broadbeach Mall last year. Pictured are (from left) bass guitarist Joel Burton, Lachy Doley,and drummer, Jackie Barnes on the beach at Broadbeach. Pic Tim Marsden

AMONG a calendar of cancelled and postponed gigs and festivals, the annual Blues on Broadbeach 2020 will still go ahead - only a little differently.

Bandwidth presented by Blues on Broadbeach will be a virtual showcase capturing live music performances from the festivals 2020 artists - all from the comfort of their own homes.

Self-isolating music fans around the world are invited to join the party as Australia's largest free music festival becomes a 90-minute music event premiering live on Facebook on this Friday at 7pm AEST.

The unique gig will include performances from national treasure Tommy Emmanuel, Auckland based belter Tami Neilson, and high energy festival favourite, The Lachy Doley Group.

"These are crazy times, and to musicians and live music lovers these important restrictions have taken away a piece of our heart, culture and livelihood," said Lachy Doley.

"I'm thrilled that Blues on Broadbeach have decided to bring the festival into our homes.

"I'm stoked to have my 2016 Blues on Broadbeach concert aired as part of this great initiative. I love this festival and it's incredible loyal audience that I get to catch up with whenever I'm there.

"This performance was one of the most career-changing events in my life and I hope you enjoy it as much this time around."

Festival Director Mark Duckworth said the idea that the festival would not make its annual appearance on the Gold Coast in 2020 was "a shock".

"As we informed the artists and fans, the idea that we could band together to do something virtual immediately followed," he said.

"It's a non-traditional concert experience that we can provide for our audience to enjoy."

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones welcomed the new format.

"As an industry, we're facing incredible challenges at the moment," she said.

"That's why it's great to see so many of our event organisers and tourism operators thinking outside the box. It will open this event up to thousands more blues fans online.

"The potential for this event to grow the festival and bring more tourists to the Gold Coast in years to come is huge."

Northern hemisphere-based fans can also join in on the experience with a special encore screening on Saturday, May 16, at 7pm Los Angeles time PDT.