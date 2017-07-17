Blues master plugs in at Soundlounge

AUSTRALIAN blues master Lloyd Spiegel is Tweed bound on a national tour to celebrate the release of a new album.

As part of the This Time Tomorrow tour - also the name of Spiegel's ninth album - the guitar favourite plays Currumbin's Soundlounge and the Mullumbimby ex-Services club later this month.

This Time Tomorrow was written during Spiegel's travels through Europe, Central and North America and returns Spiegel to his blues roots.

Shady and colourful characters spread out over continents and decades, through places forgotten and familiar were inspirations for the album.

"I've never written at home. I find it hard to be creative in my lounge room looking at bills and checking footy scores - and find that the inspiration to write comes from those few quiet hours in a hotel room on tour, the airport transit lounge or the long bus ride,” Spiegel said.

"This is where I can reflect and put those experiences into lyric. I've travelled most of my life, so really, they're like letters home.”

With European and North American tours under his belt, along with recent showcases at Folk Alliance in Kansas City, the ECMAs in Canada, the Australian Music Awards, and a performance at Byron Bay Bluesfest, Spiegel's reputation continues to rise.

Spiegel plays Mullumbimby Ex-services Club on Friday at 8pm, and the Soundlounge on Saturday at 8pm.

Tickets are $25 for each. Visit skytickets.com.au and soundlounge.com.au respectively for tickets.