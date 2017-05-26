Blues Origin honour not lost on Nathan Peats

New Blue Nathan Peats ponders his State of Origin debut at Suncorp Stadium while in camp at Mantra Salt, Kingscliff.

THE magnitude of wearing the famous Blues' jersey for NSW is not lost on State of Origin newcomer Nathan Peats.

Peats, who will make his Origin debut in the No.9 jersey, became emotional on Monday night when asked to explain to his new teammates what playing Origin would mean to him.

"I get a bit emotional at the best of times, (but) Origin means a hell of a lot to me," Peats said.

"This is what I've been working hard for my whole career, and putting my family through a lot for, especially my partner.

"When I was at Souths, in and out of first grade, they (family) have been by my side the whole time.

"People think footy players are invincible, but without a good support system at home I probably wouldn't be where I am today.

"I think that all got the best of me and got me a bit choked up because I know how much it means to me, but I know how much it means to them as well."

It's been a whirlwind week for Peats, who was named on Monday as one of two Blues' debutantes alongside Manly's Jake Trbojevic.

Named at hooker after frontrunner for the position, Peter Wallace, was ruled out through injury, Peats forms part of a new generation for the Blues, taking over the role from Robbie Farrah after 16 games at the helm.

After the emotion of the moment got the better of him on Monday night, it was quickly down to business for Peats.

Admitting that he hadn't thought too much about the game since Monday, Peats' short-term focus was solely on training and doing his part for the team.

The Gold Coast Titans' playmaker said he was confident he could run out the full 80 minutes in the Origin pressure-cooker.

"I'm just going to go out there and do my job, lay my tackles and give good service," he said.

"When you're playing with these kinds of sides they're a step above so I don't have to try anything tricky; just do a basic job and hopefully we'll get the win."

Toppling a Queensland side who have won 11 of the past twelve series in front of a parochial Queensland crowd at Suncorp Stadium will be no easy feat for NSW, who will be led out for the first time by new captain Boyd Cordner.

While the task may have become easier after the loss of Queensland star Johnathan Thurston to a shoulder injury, Peats said his side was expecting a typically fierce and focussed Maroons' outfit.

"Obviously Thurston's world class, but (Anthony) Milford and (Michael) Morgan - whoever fills in there - they're both quality players," he said.

"(Cooper) Cronk and (Cameron) Smith are still there to steer the ship around; so they'll still have a pretty good game plan. I'm not expecting too much of a change."

Expecting to have a target on his back, Peats said he'll be ready to step up and take on the responsibility.

"It's my job as a hooker to take the tackles and weather the storm. It is what it is," he said.

"I'm preparing for the toughest game of my life. I've never played in an NRL grand final, but I'm sure it's that kind of level, and a little bit more.

"It will be the toughest night of my life and that's the way I've got to approach it."