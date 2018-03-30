Bluesfest artists join the #StopAdani campaign

NOT JUST ON STAGE: John Butler performing at the Mojo Tent at the 25th Annual Byorn Bay Bluesfest in Tyagarah in 2014.

NOT JUST ON STAGE: John Butler performing at the Mojo Tent at the 25th Annual Byorn Bay Bluesfest in Tyagarah in 2014. Marc Stapelberg

BLUESFEST artists are taking the #StopAdani campaign to a 100,000-strong audience at the five-day festival at Byron Bay.

The main feature of the social campaign will be a show by the multi-platinum selling, ARIA and APRA award-winning band The John Butler Trio, tomorrow Sunday at 10.15pm.

Over a dozen musicians and bands participating in the festival will fly the #StopAdani flag on Bluesfest's stages, while wearing #StopAdani banners, t-shirts and earrings.

Some of the other musicians involved in the movement are Ziggy Alberts, William Crighton, All Our Exes Live In Texas and Dog Trumpet, among others.

The artists have started speaking to Bluesfest audiences about joining the fight to stop the proposed Adani mega coal mine from being built in Central Queensland.

A statement released by Green Music Australia confirmed John Butler as a #StopAdani ally.

"Coal has had its time," Butler said in the statement.

"We need to give renewables everything we've got now. We must stop this mine.

"If we allow Adani to go ahead, the mine will not only be the one of the world's largest, it will be one of our generation's greatest regrets.

"We owe it our children, and their children's children, to make sure this environmentally reckless mine never sees the light of day".

This is not the first time Bluesfest artists support a social movement.

On April 20, 2014, John Butler Trio, Mama Kin, Nahko and Medicine for the People, and Nicky Bomba, were some of the artists that travelled from Tyagarah to Bentley to support the anti-fracking movement against CSG exploration at Bentley, near Lismore.

John Butler does an announced visit and performance at the Bentley Protest site in Lismore. Photo Doug Eaton / The Northern Star Photo Doug Eaton / The Northern Star Doug Eaton

Images of the artists involved will be shared on the Stop Adani Flicker account.