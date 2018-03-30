Bluesfest draws international punters, all ages together

Leon Bridges performs at the Mojo Tent at Bluesfest 2018 on Day 1 of the festival.

Leon Bridges performs at the Mojo Tent at Bluesfest 2018 on Day 1 of the festival. Marc Stapelberg

IT WAS a wet start to Bluesfest Byron Bay when the crowds descended on Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm yesterday.

The festival has drawn keen interest from those across all ages with its mix of longtime legends mixed in with rising stars.

It's also brought people together from across the ditch.

Brent McFadden of Ipswich with Gloria Laird and Ray Hughes, who came from Christchurch, New Zealand, for Bluesfest. Liana Turner

Gloria Laird, from Christchurch in New Zealand, is among those who travel internationally for the festival each year.

Ms Laird has come to Bluefest along with five others from her hometown.

"We have come every year for five or six years,” she said.

"It's always good and it's a lovely family festival.”

While there were plenty of big names on the lineup she was keen to see, Ms Laird said Bluesfest never failed to deliver new favourites.

Lennox Head residents Lilli Sansom and Tamra Degotardi, meanwhile, were most looking forward to seeing one-woman band Tash Sultana perform.

Tweed Byron Police District crime manager Detective Inspector Brendon Cullen said aside from a few "minor drug detections”, police faced few issues as the festival began.

"Bluesfest always is a very positive event and everyone's just here to enjoy themselves,” Det Insp Cullen said.

With plenty of mud already at the festival site and more showers predicted across the weekend, gumboots and raincoats are likely to remain a good idea throughout the event.

Bluesfest continues today and will run until Monday.

For the full lineup, tickets and more information visit bluesfest.com.au.