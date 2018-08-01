Bluesfest drops first line-up for 30th anniversary
JACK Jonson, Ben Harper, Kasey Chambers, Vintage Trouble, Irish Mythen, Nahko and Snarky Puppy are the top-line acts announced for Bluesfest 2019, which will unify blues legends and the roots community at Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm in Easter for the festival's 30th anniversary.
Playing exclusively at Bluesfest with music from his 2017 album All the Light Above It Too, Hawaiian singer-songwriter extraordinaire Jack Johnson will return to Byron Bay as a headliner.
Ben Harper, who was just in the country for Splendour In The Grass performing alongside Charlie Musselwhite, returns with the Innocent Criminals and Alabama's hit band St. Paul & The Broken Bones will also appear exclusively at Blues.
New to the festival will be American singer songwriter Ray Lamontagne, Kurt Vile (former lead guitarist of The War on Drugs) with his band The Violators, US bluegrass five-piece Greensky Bluegrass and folk supergroup I'm With Her.
The festival will also offer what could well be one of George Clinton's last ever live performances in Australia.
The American artist and frontman of Parliament Funkadelic collective has announced his retirement for May 2019.
Bluesfest favourite Kasey Chambers will celebrate the 20th Anniversary of her album The Captain, with a very special first-time performance of her debut album alongside a celebration of songs from the Kasey Chambers' greatest hits songbook.
Chambers heads up the Australian contingent in this announcement, including Colin Hay, Tommy Emmanuel, Russell Morris, Richard Clapton, plus local Tex Perkins and The Black Sorrows.
Other bands in this announcement are Keb' Mo', Vintage Trouble, Snarky Puppy, Elephant Sessions, Irish Mythen, The California Honeydrops, Nahko and Medicine For The People and Trevor Hall.
And after a five-year hiatus, Rockwiz Live is back to Bluesfest in 2019.
The rock'n'roll quiz with Brian Nankervis, Julia Zemiro and the Rockwiz Orkestra returns to the Jambalaya stage on Easter Saturday and Sunday.
- At Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm, Byron Bay, over the Easter long weekend, Thursday April 18 to Monday, April 22, 2019.
Bluesfest 2019 First Lineup Announcement
Jack Johnson (Exclusive)
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals (Exclusive)
Ray LaMontagne
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic (Exclusive)
Snarky Puppy
Kasey Chambers
St Paul & The Broken Bones (Exclusive)
Nahko And Medicine For The People
Tommy Emmanuel
Colin Hay
Arlo Guthrie
Keb' Mo'
Tex Perkins
Allen Stone
Richard Clapton
Russell Morris
Kurt Vile & The Violators
Vintage Trouble
The Black Sorrows
The California Honeydrops
Trevor Hall
I'm With Her
Larkin Poe
Irish Mythen
Elephant Sessions
Greensky Bluegrass
Rockwiz Live