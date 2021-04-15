Menu
Bluey slammed for 'lack of diversity'

by Ben Graham
15th Apr 2021 12:00 AM

 

One of Australia's most popular kids' TV shows - the ABC's Bluey - has come under fire for not being diverse enough.

Despite the hit cartoon being centred around family of blue and brown dogs living in Brisbane, one of the ABC's own journalists Beverley Wang has called out the show for its lack of "representation".

She asked where the "disabled, queer, poor, gender diverse, dogs of colour and single-parent dog families" were in Bluey's Brisbane.

"My question is this: Can Bluey be more representative? (And yes, I'm aware that Bluey's Border Collie pal Mackenzie is from New Zealand.)" she wrote on the ABC's "Everyday Life" website.

"As a parent of colour, I am always conscious of the presence - or absence - of diverse representation in kids' pop culture, what it means for children and the conversations we have around that. I sincerely believe you don't have to be 'Other' to think about this too.

"We live in a world where the majority of main characters on children's television are white; where there are more animals than people of colour protagonists populating the pages of children's books.

"Where are the disabled, queer, poor, gender diverse, dogs of colour and single-parent dog families in Bluey's Brisbane? If they're in the background, let them come forward. (Maynard, voiced by Sean Choolburra, I'm looking at you.)"

 

Originally published as Bluey slammed for 'lack of diversity'

abc bluey diversity tv

