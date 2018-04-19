BMX star ready to represent Australia

A SIX-year-old prodigy who is taking the BMX world by storm has been invited to ride overseas at the BMX World Championships in Azerbaijan.

Tweed's Rusty Killick has been riding without training wheels since the age of two and by the age of three had already raced at his local track in Nerang.

Following an excellent performance at the Australian National Championships in Perth, the young daredevil was scouted by BMX Australia who has invited him to as one of three young Australians to compete overseas.

Rusty's mum Emma said her son was "ecstatic” and had worked incredibly hard to get to where he is with the aspiration of travelling across the world.

"He's been working towards it for a couple years, once he started to realise there were professionals and that he could go overseas to race he's really worked hard,” she said.

"He's aspired to make it to that level and to reach that at a really young age is really cool, because he's so young we feel this is just the beginning and at his age it's all about the adventure and fun we have as a family.

"We're not taking it too seriously, he knows very well if he doesn't win it doesn't matter, as long as he tries, which is a big hurdle kids have to get over, it's OK if you don't win.”

Young Rusty Killick has been selected to represent Australia in the BMX championships in Baku, Azerbaijan. Scott Powick

But getting Rusty to compete in the World Championships won't be easy.

The family were only given eight weeks notice to plan for the trip to Azerbaijan, which is located at the crossroads between Europe and Asia, and are already feeling the pinch after their trip to Perth for the National Championships last month.

"A lot of people aren't aware that BMX Australia doesn't fund these trips, you either need sponsorship or have to pay yourselves,” Ms Killick said.

To help Rusty and his parents get to the BMX World Championships, a GoFundMe has been created by Rusty's aunt and uncle with the goal of raising $5000 to get there.

The goal has already reached $3490 and his parents are hoping they can get the funding over the line before they have to jet off on June 1.

In the meantime, Rusty has been trying to make as much money as he can by doing extra chores for his parents and neighbours.

He even turned down a trip to Timezone in exchange for $5 after he helped a neighbour move some rocks.