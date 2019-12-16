Menu
Boat belonging to Felicity Loveday, 83 and her 56-year-old son Adrian Menevau.
News

Boat found in missing mum, son mystery

16th Dec 2019 6:20 AM

An empty boat has been found five days after a Melbourne mother and son set out on a trip that was expected to last only two days.

Felicity Loveday, 83 and her 56-year-old son Adrian Menevau were last seen at 7am on Wednesday at Olivers Hill boat ramp in Frankston.

They told family they were going on a trip for a couple of days, police said. It's believed their boat was found submerged by a fisherman about four nautical miles from Ricketts Point on Sunday and police are towing it to Black Rock where it will be examined.

In a statement, Victoria Police said they were continuing to search for the missing mother and son.

"Water Police are towing the boat to Black Rock where it will be examined."

Adrian Menevau and Felicity Loveday have been missing since Wednesday.
