Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BOATING BLITZ: Leon McKenzie, Darren Hulm, Anthony Alback and Peter Miller will join forces this Australia Day long weekend to ensure boaties stay safe on Tweed waterways. Picture: Jodie Callcott.
BOATING BLITZ: Leon McKenzie, Darren Hulm, Anthony Alback and Peter Miller will join forces this Australia Day long weekend to ensure boaties stay safe on Tweed waterways. Picture: Jodie Callcott.
News

Boaties targeted in Tweed blitz

Jodie Callcott
24th Jan 2020 3:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CROSS border rivalries will be put aside this Australia Day long weekend when both NSW and Queensland boating authorities take to Tweed waterways to ensure boaties stay safe.

The joint operation is a first for NSW Maritime and Maritime Safety Queensland who will be patrolling together with NSW police during one of the busiest weekends on the waterways.

NSW Maritime acting executive director Alex Barrell said it made sense both states worked collaboratively because boaties from each state regularly crossed the border.

Mr Barrell said about 72 per cent of boaties on the Tweed River were from Queensland and laws in each state varied.

"The Australia Day long weekend is traditionally a busy time for boating," Mr Barrell said.

"We want boaters to have a level of confidence in their knowledge of the rules that apply in NSW waters.

"If you are operating a vessel in waters of your primary place of residence, the vessel must be registered in that state and you must comply with the applicable safety equipment requirements.

"If you then cross the border you will also be compliant in that state.

"Ultimately, we want everyone to be able to head out for a day on the water and have a great time - regardless of whether it is a stand up paddle board, kayak, motor boat, yacht or jetski."

Maritime Safety Queensland general manager Angus Mitchell said by working together boating safety officers would share databases and differences in the law.

"General safety is the same whether you're in NSW or Queensland, but we're starting to see far more co-operation between NSW Maritime and Maritime Safety Queensland," Mr Mitchell said.

"We are only authorised in our respective states, but if we're working together, then we can support each other and not only rely on the state you're in.

"If we are there side-by-side, we can reach into each other's database instantaneously, and if you've got a licence from one state to another, then you've got a little bit more authority."

More Stories

Show More
long weekend twdboating twdpolice twdwaters
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News It pays to be ‘in the know’ – and never has it been more critical in a social media age where so much false information is being pumped out.

        Man refused bail over 'ongoing' cocaine supply allegations

        premium_icon Man refused bail over 'ongoing' cocaine supply allegations

        News Police will allege was supplying the drug repeatedly since December

        Popular Lismore venue announces shock closure

        premium_icon Popular Lismore venue announces shock closure

        News “A four-year battle got us a year and half of magic"

        Strike force raids alleged cocaine dealer

        premium_icon Strike force raids alleged cocaine dealer

        Crime NSW Police raid alleged cocaine dealer, man due to face Tweed courts