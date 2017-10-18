Boaties under watch with new safety cameras

ON WATCH: Point Danger Marine Rescue Deputy Commander Nick Wythe has welcomed a camera for extra safety of boaties crossing the Tweed Bar.

CROSSING the Tweed Bar is notoriously risky business.

But it'll be a little safer for boaties after the installation of a new camera streaming live to Marine Rescue volunteers.

Marine Rescue Point Danger deputy commander Nick Wythe welcomed the new camera, which he hoped would be installed in time for the peak summer period.

He believed there would be one camera installed to help them better view the northern side of the bar, while another would be put in place at Kingscliff.

"From our point of view... this will now give us a better view on the northern side of the wall,” Mr Wythe said.

He said the cameras, which will see footage stream online, would complement an increased awareness of boating safety.

"I think boaties are getting smarter,” he said.

"It's really about sitting back from the bar and assessing the conditions before you cross.”

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the state-funded cameras would boost safety on the popular waterway and the capability of Marine Rescue volunteers.

"That will greatly enhance their supervising of boats crossing the bar,” he said.

A second camera will be installed at Cudgen Creek in Kingscliff, and footage will be fed back to the Marine Rescue Point Danger base.

Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey visited the Tweed to announce $54,000 in funding for the cameras.