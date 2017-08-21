19°
Bobcats bare claws in premiership win

Daniel McKenzie
| 21st Aug 2017 1:13 PM
Waratahs Bobcats celebrate their grand final win over Burleigh in the combined Tweed and Gold Coast hockey league.
Waratahs Bobcats celebrate their grand final win over Burleigh in the combined Tweed and Gold Coast hockey league. Contributed

WARATAHS Bobcats have secured a combined Tweed and Gold Coast division one title after defeating powerhouse Burleigh in a grand final thriller on Sunday.

After 10 weeks of intense competition, two titles were to be decided, with Waratahs and Burleigh fighting it out in both men's and women's divisions.

The men's final came down to the wire with a penalty shootout, with the second-placed Bobcats and table-topper Burleigh locked at 2-all at full-time.

Waratahs scored first through Tim Willis, but Burleigh were able to equalise heading into half-time.

In the second half, a blistering Willis drag flick shot put his side back in front again, before Burleigh once again fought back to equalise.

With the 2-all scoreline at full-time, both teams had five attempts in the penalty shoot-out, but were once again unable to be separated at 4-all.

The teams went to a golden point decider, where Burleigh's shot was saved brilliantly by Waratah keeper Zac Grace, who backed up a great performance with the crucial stop.

Willis stepped-up for the Waratahs and made no mistake, slotting his shot to hand his side the premiership.

In the women's, Burleigh started the better and slotted a goal in the 10th minute after placing considerable pressure on the Waratahs' defence.

The Waratahs fought their way back into the match, and after continual attacking raids, Emily Hetherington and Ebony Young both slotted goals to hand their side a 2-1 half-time lead.

In the second half, Burleigh bounced back with two goals and were able to hold on for a 4-2 victory, despite Waratahs missing four golden opportunities to score.

In the Tweed competition, the men had the weekend off but the women played their last rounds.

Kingscliff defeated Mullumbimby 5-nil, and Casuarina defeated Murwillumbah 4-3. Waratah Falcons the bye.

This was the last round of local competition for all grades before the semi-finals start this coming weekend.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  casuarina hockey club hockey murwillumbah hockey sport tbha tweed border hockey association tweed sport waratahs waratahs bobcats

