Body Build Shutterstock 44217058
Crime

Body builder busted buying testosterone online

Kerri-Anne Mesner
16th Apr 2021 11:16 AM | Updated: 11:40 AM
A man busted buying testosterone illegally off the internet claimed he had low testosterone levels before admitting he also used them for body building.

Christopher Robert Pryer pleaded guilty on April 14 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing an illegal drug.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Australia Post contacted police on March 16 about a parcel suspected to contain dangerous drugs.

He said the parcel was addressed to Pryer.

Senior Constable Rumford said police attended Australia Post and opened the parcel, finding 10ml of testosterone inside.

He said Pryer told police he had ordered the testosterone from a website to be sent in the post and he didn't know it was an offence.

Pryer told the court he had low testosterone levels.

Magistrate Jason Schubert asked, after noticing Pryer's bulky body, if he also used it for body building to which Pryer said: "Yes. For sure."

Mr Schubert ordered Pryer to pay a $400 fine and no conviction was recorded.

rockhampton magistrates court testosterone tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

