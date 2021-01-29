Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Body found in creek near Darwin

by Sarah Matthews
29th Jan 2021 8:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BODY has been found in a creek bed in one of Darwin's northern suburbs.

Around 7pm last night, police were called to a location in Lyons where the body of a deceased person was found submerged in a small creek.

A crime scene has been established and detectives and forensics will attend this morning.

The age and gender of the deceased are unknown at this time.

Northern Watch Commander Len Turner said a group of young people found the body and alerted police.

 

 

sarah.matthews@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Body found in creek near Darwin

More Stories

body creek darwin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FLY-THROUGH: New animation showcases $673M hospital

        Premium Content FLY-THROUGH: New animation showcases $673M hospital

        News Construction of the North Coast’s newest hospital reached a major milestone this week.

        Border 'impacts have been huge': Pressure eases for locals

        Premium Content Border 'impacts have been huge': Pressure eases for locals

        News Northern NSW residents are soon to have some reprieve from the border debacle.

        Renter’s nightmare: Demand skyrockets in Lismore, Casino

        Premium Content Renter’s nightmare: Demand skyrockets in Lismore, Casino

        News “I do get frustrated and angry … I had no idea it would be this hard”.

        NSW’s anger at states for $430m hotel quarantine bill

        Premium Content NSW’s anger at states for $430m hotel quarantine bill

        News NSW COVID: Hotel quarantine costing state $50m a month