Body found on footpath near Lennox Head

MONDAY 8am: POLICE have said this morning that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a man found on a footpath at Skennars Head yesterday.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.





MONDAY 5am: A MAN'S body has been found on a footpath near Lennox Head.

Police confirmed the man was discovered in the suburban streets of Skennnars Head earlier this evening.

The man, believed to be 80-years-old, was found along Skennars Head Rd near Headland Dr.

It is understood road blocks were in place while police investigated the incident.

It is unknown at this stage how the man died.

More to come.