Police and SES are searching for a missing kayaker in Currumbin Waters tonight. Photo: Jeremy Piper/File

THE body of a missing kayaker has been found.

Police commenced searching for a 54-year-old man who went missing in Currumbin Creek at around 5.20pm on Friday.

He was last seen kayaking east on Currumbin Creek near Cyclades Crescent and his empty kayak was spotted a short time later.

The man was located deceased about 7.40 pm, not far from where he was last seen.

A report will be prepared for the coroner however, the death is not believed to be suspicious.