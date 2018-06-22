Menu
Login
The body of a woman has been pulled from the water at Fingal Heads.
The body of a woman has been pulled from the water at Fingal Heads. Aisling Brennan
News

Body pulled from water at Fingal

Rick Koenig
by
22nd Jun 2018 9:26 AM

THE body of an unidentified woman has been pulled from the water at Fingal Heads overnight.

Tweed Byron Police District Superintendant Wayne Starling said about 6.55pm last night, police received an emergency call from someone who said there was a person in the water off Fingal Head's main beach.

Police arrived a short time later and initially requested assistance from Surf Life Savers and a rescue helicopter from Queensland.

At 7.10pm, beach vehicles driving along the shoreline spotted the individual.

A member of Fingal Heads Surf Club located the body of a fully-clothed woman believed to be in her 60s on the rocks.

CPR was commenced with assistance by the ambulance paramedics, but the woman was unable to be revived.

Police declined to comment further as the body has not yet been identified.

A NSW Police media spokesperson said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

* If you would like to speak to anybody or need help, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.

fingal head fingal surf life savers tweed byron police district unidentified body
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Two people hurt after motorbike crashes into fence

    Two people hurt after motorbike crashes into fence

    Breaking POLICE are appealing for witnesses to come forward with more information about the crash.

    BEATS nominations close Friday

    BEATS nominations close Friday

    News It's not too late to nominate your business

    UPDATE: Government questions Labor support for Kings Forest

    UPDATE: Government questions Labor support for Kings Forest

    News New Tweed Hospital will be at Kings Forest under a Labor government.

    NSW Governor encourages women to check for heart disease

    NSW Governor encourages women to check for heart disease

    News NSW Governor visits Tweed as part of the Heart Foundation campaign

    Local Partners