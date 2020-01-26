Menu
Gruesome discovery as body found on beach

26th Jan 2020 7:30 PM
POLICE are investigating after an unidentified body was located on a Coffs Coast beach.

The body was found on the shoreline at Safety Beach, just north of the Darkum Creek inlet, on Sunday around noon, police said.

Officers attached to Coffs Clarence Police District attended and the body was retrieved with the assistance of the State Emergency Service.

The body was unable to be identified and was taken for forensic examination, police said.

The gruesome discovery comes almost a week after a massive search effort was mounted to find a 22-year-old backpacker, who disappeared after getting into trouble in the surf on Mullaway Beach last Monday night. 

There was no sign of the missing tourist after three days of aerial and on water searches.

There has also been no sign of two fishermen, who went missing at sea, in a fishing boat off the Coffs Coast earlier this month.  

Inquiries have commenced to confirm who the person is and the circumstances surrounding their death, police said.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

