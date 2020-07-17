Bodyguard says Heard attacked Depp

Johnny Depp's former partners Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis will no longer give evidence in his blockbuster libel case in London against The Sun newspaper.

The actor's former lovers were excused because they were expected to support Depp and claim that he was not a "wife beater" as the newspaper had called him in a disputed 2018 article.

They had been expected to give evidence via video link from the United States, but the case has run long because of a detailed examination of evidence.

David Sherbourne, for Depp, said the actor's former partners were not required because the newspaper was not arguing that he was abusive to them, but only to his ex-wife Amber Heard.

"There is no need to reschedule those witnesses, much as it would have been a pleasure to have them here," Mr Sherbourne said.

Sean Bett, Depp's former head of security, was the first witness called on Thursday night Australian time.

He had provided an incorrect photograph to the London High Court of an image that he claimed showed injuries on Depp that Heard had inflicted.

However, the time stamped date of the photograph did not match his statement.

Sasha Wash, QC for The Sun, pressed further saying that because of the mistake: "There is no photographic evidence to support your assertion that Mr Depp was injured."

Bett replied: "Correct."

Bett also claimed that Depp had visited Heard on the day after his mother died for only 30 or 40 minutes, however, CCTV date stamps showed they had been there for 90 minutes.

In heated exchanges Bett became frustrated with the questions from Ms Wass.

"You can call me a liar 100 times, I'm not lying, I'm telling the truth. I disagree, I wasn't lying," he said.

Ms Wass asked Bett about an incident at a penthouse on May 21, 2016, where Heard claimed that Depp had hit her, the night before they split up.

She asked if Ms Heard told Bett: "If he hits me one more time I'm going to call the cops."

Bett replied: "Words to the effect, correct."

However he said that he could not see any bruises or injuries to Heard, 34, on that night.

"You would see immediate redness, especially with her fair skin. I didn't examine her, I looked at her from 20 feet away," Bett said.

"She was shouting at the top of her lungs."

Bett had said that he did not regularly see Depp drinking red wine early in the morning, unless he had been working late on a movie set or had been up all night.

He denied that he had seen him drunk, aggressive or incapable because of drugs, and there was a debate about whether Depp drank wine from pint glasses or regular sized glasses.

Bett said under questioning from Mr Sherbourne that he had seen injuries on Depp, which he claimed that Heard had inflicted.

The case continues.

