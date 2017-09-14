24°
News

Bogangar school movie night takes off

FLYING: Bogangar Public School students Jarvis Pentland, Violet Watmough and Flynn Magee and principal Muriel Kelly launch their paper planes .
FLYING: Bogangar Public School students Jarvis Pentland, Violet Watmough and Flynn Magee and principal Muriel Kelly launch their paper planes . Aisling Brennan

BOGANGAR Public School is inviting the community to compete in the Northern NSW paper plane throwing championship.

Adults and children will have a chance to compete on Friday, September 15 from 6pm before sitting down to enjoy the Australian family movie Paper Planes on the school oval.

Bogangar P&C fundraising co-ordinator Virginia Jones said she hoped the community would come out in support of their local school.

"We want people from all around to come and see what's it's like,” she said.

"They'll have a beautiful night out. It'll be lovely with lots of picnic blankets and the movie set up on the oval.”

Ms Jones said the students had been preparing for the paper planes competition.

"All the teachers have been getting the students to make paper planes for practice,” she said.

Food trucks and raffles will also be available on the night.

Movie night

Gate entry is $7 per adult, $5 per child and $20 per family.

Paper planes competition entry is $2 per person.

Topics:  bogangar public school movie night tweed schools

Tweed Daily News
Tweed River High 40th reunion

Tweed River High 40th reunion

Students who attended the school in 1977 are invited to the celebrations.

Heart Collectors to battle for ultimate busker supremacy

The Heart Collectors, Reuben Loire, Kymrie Henge, Mobius Barnaby and Tristan DaFoe

Tweed's favourite folkies set to steal busking hearts

Brothel owner wants sex shop blitz

The operator of Le Penthouse Suite is calling for a crackdown on massage shops offering extras illegally.

Massage shops offering 'extras' without licences

Black Rabbit finds a Murwillumbah haven

Black Rabbit George plays Murwillumbah's Haven Bar on Saturday, October 28.

"It was going quite well until about 3am when some police turned up”

Local Partners