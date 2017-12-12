Menu
Login
Sport

Bohdi crushes records ahead of state champs

Banora Point boy Bohdi Welsh claimed 11 medals at the North Coast Swimming Championships in November and will next week head to Sydney.
Banora Point boy Bohdi Welsh claimed 11 medals at the North Coast Swimming Championships in November and will next week head to Sydney. Liana Turner
Liana Turner
by

BOHDI Welsh would have been happy if the recent North Coast Long Course Championships had seen him swim a new personal best time.

But when he came away with 11 medals and two new records for his age group, he was absolutely stoked.

The Banora Point swimmer will this week take on the state's best after claiming five gold medals, four silver and two bronze after shining in the 100m and 100m breaststroke, 100m and 200m butterfly and 50m and 100m freestyle at the carnival on November 25-26.

His mum, Richelle Welsh, said Bohdi also broke the records for 11 years boys

in the 50m and 100m butterfly.

"I'm really proud of him because I know he puts in the work,” she said.

Bohdi - a student at Banora Point Primary School - has been swimming competitively for about four years.

For him, getting in the pool is about much more than winning.

"I just like being in the water and I like meeting new friends down at different events,” Bohdi said.

He said he would face some of those friends as rivals in the 100m and 200m butterfly, 200m medley, 50m freestyle and 100m freestyle at the state championships in Sydney on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Bohdi said he was thrilled, but surprised, with his recent success at the North Coast carnival.

"I was aiming for PBs but the medals and wins were bonuses,” he said.

Bohdi trains before school five times a week and said while it's a gruelling routine, he loves honing his skills and starting the day in the water.

"It's a good way to start the morning,” he said.

Topics:  bohdi welsh swimming tweed regional aquatic centre

Tweed Daily News
Stadium funds are a vital sign of bad priority, says Labor

Stadium funds are a vital sign of bad priority, says Labor

Opposition leader slams state government over 'slow' Tweed Hospital progress

Tweed now limited to three storeys

SKY HIGH: Tweed Shire Councillor Ron Cooper has worked hard to retain a three storey height limit in the Tweed.

Council clarifies height limit.

Tweed Shire Council at a glance

Council at a glance.

Find out what council voted on this week.

Christmas cheer at Bobs competition

JOYFUL: Keith Parker and Gene Haynes catch up at the Bobs Christmas Party.

Bolton Clarke Darlington retirement village hosted the party.

Local Partners

PHOTOS: Gold Coast Suns visit Northern Rivers fans

Gold Coast Suns fans met their favourite players at the Cavanbah Sports Centre, Byron Bay, on Saturday as the elite team took part in an open training session.

Summer of racing hitting the tracks

Racing returns to the Tweed River Jockey Club tomorrow. Pictured here are Brooke Ainsworth on Alfie Junior, trained by Beaudesert-based Ben Robinson, who went on to win in the Jason Birney Memorial Benchmark 46 Handicap at Tweed River Jockey Club on Melbourne Cup Day this year.

Traditional Christmas twilight races on the Tweed

Rugby’s new queen of the Castle

Former Bulldogs CEO Raelene Castle will be announced as the ARU’s new chief executive on Tuesday.

Raelene Castle takes over from Bill Pulver as boss of Australian rugby