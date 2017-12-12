Bohdi crushes records ahead of state champs

Banora Point boy Bohdi Welsh claimed 11 medals at the North Coast Swimming Championships in November and will next week head to Sydney.

BOHDI Welsh would have been happy if the recent North Coast Long Course Championships had seen him swim a new personal best time.

But when he came away with 11 medals and two new records for his age group, he was absolutely stoked.

The Banora Point swimmer will this week take on the state's best after claiming five gold medals, four silver and two bronze after shining in the 100m and 100m breaststroke, 100m and 200m butterfly and 50m and 100m freestyle at the carnival on November 25-26.

His mum, Richelle Welsh, said Bohdi also broke the records for 11 years boys

in the 50m and 100m butterfly.

"I'm really proud of him because I know he puts in the work,” she said.

Bohdi - a student at Banora Point Primary School - has been swimming competitively for about four years.

For him, getting in the pool is about much more than winning.

"I just like being in the water and I like meeting new friends down at different events,” Bohdi said.

He said he would face some of those friends as rivals in the 100m and 200m butterfly, 200m medley, 50m freestyle and 100m freestyle at the state championships in Sydney on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Bohdi said he was thrilled, but surprised, with his recent success at the North Coast carnival.

"I was aiming for PBs but the medals and wins were bonuses,” he said.

Bohdi trains before school five times a week and said while it's a gruelling routine, he loves honing his skills and starting the day in the water.

"It's a good way to start the morning,” he said.