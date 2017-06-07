Bojan Milic cleared of one punch assault of Coast man

Bojan Milic was found to have acted in self-defence.

BOJAN Milic cried tears of joy as he walked from the Southport Courthouse yesterday.

It was the first time in almost four years he was a free man, escaping a lengthy jail sentence after being acquitted of grievous bodily harm.

"It's been a bit of an emotional journey and I can't express the relief. Finally I can get on with my life," he said.

After a two-day trial in the Southport District Court, the Hope Island man was found not guilty of the assault of Brenden Watts at the Star Casino cab rank on September 29, 2013.

The Sunshine Coast man suffered bleeding to the brain, fractures and had spinal fluid running out his nose after hitting the kerb during a scuffle.

Bojan Milic outside Southport Courthouse after being found not guilty.

It took a jury about two hours to find Milic acted in self-defence after being grabbed in a choke hold.

During the trial, defence barrister Wayne Tolton argued Milic tried to de-escalate the fight between his friends and Mr Watts' group.

The jury agreed, finding Mr Watts' injuries were not foreseeable.

They found Mr Watts' fall to the ground was accidental after Mr Milic put his arms out to protect himself.