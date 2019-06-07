Menu
ORIGIN BOUND: Tweed star Jessika Elliston has been named in the Queensland Women's squad for this year's State of Origin.
Rugby League

Bolter picked for Queensland women's

Michael Doyle
by
7th Jun 2019 9:50 AM

RUGBY LEAGUE: A 21-year-old Tweed bolter who has shined for her club this season will throw on the Maroon jersey later this month.

Seagulls star Jessika Elliston has been selected to play for the Queensland women's State of Origin side, after a stellar performance so far this season.

The Tweed gun has had very little experience in rugby league, only playing a handful of games.

But she has made the most of her opportunity being selected to the Maroons squad ahead of their match with NSW.

The women's State of Origin will be played at North Sydney Oval on Friday, June 21.

Tweed Daily News

