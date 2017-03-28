BOM: Flood watch issued for Tweed River

A car lies stranded in flood waters on Tweed Valley Way, Tumbulgum on Monday.

TWEED residents are being warned to prepare for flash flooding and inundation later this week as a cold front moving through NSW meets what's left of Cyclone Debbie.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued its warning advice at 2.28pm (NSW) today, warning of "moderate to major flooding” for the Tweed Valley from Thursday.

A similar flood watch has also been made for the Brunswick, Richmond-Wilsons, Clarence and Upper McIntyre valleys.

In a statement, the BOM warned residents to expect future flooding along all rivers, creeks and overland flow paths within the nominated valleys.

"A cold front moving through NSW during Thursday will interact with moisture from Tropical Cyclone Debbie, leading to widespread rain over the state's east,” the BOM said.

"Particularly heavy rain is expected in parts of the north-east on Thursday, likely continuing into Friday as a low pressure trough deepens near the Queensland border.

"This weather system has the potential to cause river flooding as well as local flash flooding to develop along the (nominated) river valleys from Thursday onwards.”

This flood watch means people living or working along rivers and streams must monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.

Flood warnings will be issued if Minor Flood Level is expected to be exceeded at key sites along the main rivers for which the Bureau of Meteorology provides a flood warning service. Across NSW, about 70% of Flood Watches are followed by flooding.

FloodSafe advice is available at www.ses.nsw.gov.au

For emergency assistance call the SES on telephone number 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately.

For the latest weather forecast see www.bom.gov.au/nsw/forecasts/

This next flood watch will be reviewed by 11am tomorrow (Wednesday, March 29)

* For latest rainfall and river level information see www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood/