BOM issues hazardous surf warning

Dinged surfboards, broken rods, damaged boats and injured bodies - if not pride - are all good reasons to heed the hazardous surf warning from the Bureau of Meteorology.

On Wednesday January 21, a hazardous surf warning for the Byron Coast has been issued for the next 48 hours.

BOM Meteorologist Melody Sturm said the waves are likely to be deceptively strong and anyone venturing out should think twice.

"Off shore we could see 2.5m to 3m with a high period which means powerful surf even though it might not look it from the beach," she said.

"So especially at exposed areas, the waves could catch you off guard.

"The hazardous surf wanring for Byron Bay will continue over Thursday."

Ms Sturm said heading to the weekend, the general outlook for the region is for slightly higher temperatures, "with a few showers around."

"For the Northern Rivers Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chances of a shower and we still have the hazardous surf warning for Byron Coast," she said.

"Temperatures for Thursday are predicted to be Byron Bay 25, Lismore 26, Grafton 27, Ballina 26, Tweed 27, Murwillumbah 27, Casino 27 and Kyogle 27."

Ms Sturm said generally temperatures will increase from Thursday and Friday, with Lismore possibly reaching 30 and Ballina 28.

Regardng the BOMs hazardous surf warning, the NSW Police Force, Marine Area Command advise that:

* People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

* Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.

* Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.

* Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.

* Boaters should remember to log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base, via VHF Radio or the Marine Rescue APP, and consider their safety management plan.