BOM: Strong winds, dry weather, fire danger then hazardous surf

HIGH FIRE DANGER: The Bureau of Meteorology said the gusty, dry winds and colder winds have contributed to a VERY high fire danger rating on the Northern Rivers.

HIGH FIRE DANGER: The Bureau of Meteorology said the gusty, dry winds and colder winds have contributed to a VERY high fire danger rating on the Northern Rivers.

GUSTY winds and dry conditions on the Northern Rivers could create perfect bushfire weather warns the Bureau of Meteorology.

But next week we could face thunderstorms and possible hazardous surf.

Welcome to spring on the Northern Rivers,

BOM Duty Forecaster Gabrielle Woodhouse said areas on the far north coast including Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and the Tweed are facing Very High fire danger today with windy and dry conditions.

Ms Woodhouse said simply because the wind chill factor is making it feel colder than expected, does not mean a bushfire can’t get going,

“What we saw yesterday was a cold front which is now well over the Tasman Sea, which has brought cooler weather,” she said.

“Today will be around the mid-20s due to the fact we have some fairly brisk south to south-westerly winds.

“Coupled with the front bringing wind and dry air, this combination is leading to the high fire danger.”

Ms Woodhouse said keep your hoodie handy as Sunday will probably be “a degree or two colder.”

“Next week we will see a gradual warming trend, so Thursday in the high 20s and a warm end to the week,” she said.

“But we might see a shower here on Monday, depending how the system evolves.

“There could be hazardous surf on Tuesday as a trough will bring the warmer temperatures down, so there’s a risk of thunderstorm activity a little south of the Northern Rivers so we might have a little shower sneaking across ranges.”