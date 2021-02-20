BOM: Thunderstorm alert for Northern Rivers

BOM THUNDERSTORM: The Bureau of Meteorology warn of thunderstorms across northeastern NSW on Saturday February 21, 2021.

Thunderstorms could be roaring across the region this afternoon according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

As rain continues to pelt down across the region, BOM Meteorologist, Alex Majchrowski said a broad trough of low pressure is sitting off the northern New South Wales coast, while a high pressure system sits over the southern Tasman Sea.

“This is bringing persistent rain to the northern half of the coast,” Mr Majchrowski said.

“There is the chance of a Thunderstorm across the northeast, the northern and central ranges and central east, and possible heavy falls for parts of the Mid North Coast and Hunter districts.”

Mr Majchrowski said in the 24 hours to 9am today, (Saturday February 21) 201mm fell at The Channon in the Northern Rivers, 163mm in Dunoon (20km from Lismore), and 131mm at Byron Bay.

There are Minor Flood Warnings for the Bellinger and Wilsons Rivers, and an Initial Minor Flood Warning for the Richmond River.

Some areas subjected to Heavy Rainfall may be at risk of Flash Flooding, and the public is advised to stay up with the latest weather warnings.

There are Hazardous Surf Warnings for the Byron Coast, Coffs Coast, Macquarie Coast and Hunter Coast.

He said people should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.