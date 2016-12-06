25°
News

Gold Coast smashed by severe lightning storm

6th Dec 2016 6:00 AM Updated: 6:54 AM
Sharyn Lee Kimpton‎ posted this cracker photo of lighting at Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast on Tuesday morning via Higgins Storm Chasing / Facebook.
Sharyn Lee Kimpton‎ posted this cracker photo of lighting at Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast on Tuesday morning via Higgins Storm Chasing / Facebook.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

5.50AM UPDATE: The Gold Coast has woken to the sight of spectacular lightning strikes and sounds of thunder after a severe storm passed through the area.

Up until just before 6am, a severe thunderstorm warning was in place for people in parts of the Gold Coast and Redland City Council Council areas.

Pictures have been flooding in on social media of the lightning bolts over the sky on the Gold Coast and northern NSW.

Northern Rivers copped about 40mm of rain overnight, while a similar amount dumped on the Gold Coast.

Melissa Brown posted this cracker from the Gold Coast.
Melissa Brown posted this cracker from the Gold Coast.

Around 4am the storm began with some lightning and thunder before the heavy rain came.

Suburbs across the Gold Coast and northern New South Wales have been affected with power outages across the region, the Gold Coast Bulletin reported.

During the peak of the storm ENERGEX reported about 20,000 people were without power on the Gold Coast in suburbs from Surfers Paradise to Burleigh Heads.

About 15,000 people are now without power.

The storm went out to sea from the Gold Coast but a band reached up to the Sunshine Coast.

Lightning was also seen on the Sunshine Coast but not to to the same level as that experienced on the Gold Coast.

ABC Gold Coast's breakfast show's presenter admitted she was rattled by the sounds of the early morning thunder, despite having a soundproof studio.

In its official advice just before 6am, the Bureau of Meteorology said severe thunderstorms are no longer affecting the Southeast Queensland area (east of Dalby from Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe).

"The immediate threat of severe thunderstorms has passed, but the situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary."

Earlier BOM said severe thunderstorms were likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which were being affected included Southport, Coomera, Hope Island, South Stradbroke Island, Jacobs Well and mouth of the Logan River.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning was also in place for parts of the Southeast Coast district.

An image from Weatherzone showing the severity of the storm over northern NSW and Queensland on Tuesday morning about 5am.
An image from Weatherzone showing the severity of the storm over northern NSW and Queensland on Tuesday morning about 5am.

4.30AM: A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for people in parts of the Scenic Rim and Gold Coast Council areas.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Coolangatta, Mudgeeraba, Canungra, Nerang, Southport and Mount Tamborine.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for parts of the Southeast Coast district.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5:40 am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
Locations which may be affected include Coolangatta, Mudgeeraba, Canungra, Nerang, Southport and Mount Tamborine.
Locations which may be affected include Coolangatta, Mudgeeraba, Canungra, Nerang, Southport and Mount Tamborine. Contributed
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  editors picks gold coast scenic rim storm warning weather

People struck by lightning: Rescue operation under way

People struck by lightning: Rescue operation under way

AT least two people have been injured by lightning this morning.

Is this child sex offender too old for jail?

Former St Johns College Woodlawn teacher James Doran has been found guilty of committing a series of sex crimes against students.

Guilty of dozens of sex crimes, James Doran may never see prison

Gold Coast smashed by severe lightning storm

Sharyn Lee Kimpton‎ posted this cracker photo of lighting at Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast on Tuesday morning via Higgins Storm Chasing / Facebook.

Pictures have been flooding in on social media of the lightning bolts

Reception boost for Northern Rivers

Deputy Premier John Barilaro MP & Thomas George MP after announcing a new mobile tower for Mt Burrell.

Switching on the Northern Rivers

Local Partners

One public transport system on way

A solution's in sight for frustrated Tweed public transport users who are currently forced to use two different ticketing systems.

Tweed achieves green status with top awards

TOP MARKS: Fingal Head Coastcare member Kay Bolton, Councillor Ron Cooper and Tweed/Byron Aboriginal Land Council CEO Leweena Williams celebrate their respective Blue Star Sustainability Awards.

Keeping Tweed beautiful with awards.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Cooly sings out for carols

Santa gets ready to skydive into the Coolangatta Christmas Carols on Sunday, December 13. Photo: Scott Powick Daily News

Santa dropping in for Christmas Carols at Coolangatta

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Ricky Gervais: There's 'no point' marrying Jane Fallon

Ricky Gervais: There's 'no point' marrying Jane Fallon

Ricky Gervais "doesn't see the point" in marrying his partner of 32 years, Jane Fallon.

Hacksaw Ridge wins big in first round of AACTA Awards

Luke Bracey and Andrew Garfield in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

THE major awards will be handed out on Wednesday night.

Paris Hilton fumes at clumsy partygoers

A reveller spilt their drink on Paris Hilton's DJ decks

Winnie Harlow isn't a role model

Winnie Harlow insists she isn't a role model.

Felicity Jones proud of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story role

Felicity Jones feels it is "important" for a woman to head Rogue One

Kiwi's plea to Ellen DeGeneres to save bakery after quake

Ellen... we need your magic.

Family had to be helicoptered out after powerful quake

Seacrest: Things are "going better" for Kim and Kanye

Ryan Seacrest says things are "going better now" for Kanye West

Exceptional Rendered Family Home with Views to the Surfers Paradise Skyline

56 Mount Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $699,000

This rendered family home rests on a large elevated block capturing fantastic Hinterland views, right through to the Surfers Paradise skyline. A modern...

Once in a Lifetime!

230A Trees Road, Tallebudgera 4228

Residential Land Surrounded by top notch acreage homes, a move to this peaceful environment ... Forthcoming...

Surrounded by top notch acreage homes, a move to this peaceful environment may be a once in a lifetime opportunity for your family. Established trees, beautiful...

Bush to Beach in Minutes!

112 Valley Drive, Tallebudgera 4228

House 4 2 4 Above $779,000

After living for 14 years in this lovely acreage home the owners are now moving on, creating a unique window of opportunity for one very fortunate family. Valley...

Well-presented Duplex in a Superb Location

2/1 Malparara Street, Tugun 4224

Duplex 2 1 1 $475,000

Situated in a sought-after location within a short stroll to Tugun Beach, public transport and the local shopping precinct, this well-presented duplex is sure to...

&#39;THE BAY APARTMENTS&#39; - RAINBOW BAY - YOURS TO OWN TODAY!

36/243 Boundary Street (The Bay Apartments), Rainbow Bay...

Unit 2 2 1 $465,000

Located in the secure Bay Apartments in the heart of Rainbow Bay and surrounded by a beach lifestyle is this comfortable fully furnished 2 bedroom apartment.

The Ultimate Beach House

2 King Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 10 DECEMBER AT 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST Located in an enviable corner position directly opposite beach access, this stunning low...

The Last Resort

1 Dune Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 10 DECEMBER 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST You will quickly feel at home in this peaceful beach style abode tucked away in an exclusive...

The Essence of Luxury and Style with Ocean Views

22 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 3 3 2 $759,000

This exceptionally designed floor plan reveals warm timber flooring and high ceilings which creates a striking architectural impression. With its welcoming...

&#39;This impressive family home has it all and a lifestyle to match!&#39;

160 Botanical Circuit, Banora Point 2486

House 4 2 2 $735,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 10 DECEMBER 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST Spacious covered pergola area overlooking the Inground lap pool and spa Conveniently located...

Resort style living in sought after Rainbow Bay

13/3 Eden Street, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 2 1 $595,000

OPEN THIS SATURDAY 10 DECEMBER 2016 AT 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST Two bedrooms, two bathroom apartment in Yacht Harbour Towers * Spacious sunlit open plan lounge...

Developer's grand new multi-million dollar estate

NEW ESTATE: This is the only plan revealed by the property developer's new Billabongs Estate in Agnes Water.

DEVELOPER given the go ahead for a massive estate with 149 homes.

Banks reclaim Gladstone homes as job losses bite

LONG FALL: Property experts Heron Todd say, based on key market indicators, Gladstone is still travelling to the bottom of the market, with property prices set to get cheaper.

Property valuers say Gladstone housing market hasn't hit the bottom

The million dollar property to test Mackay's market

This Victoria St building will go to auction Tuesday and investors will be watching closely to see how much it sells for.

'High profile architect designed CBD asset' goes to auction

Chinese locked out of Australian property market

The rules are different if you're a foreigner

The buyer was from China - the trouble started right there

Morrison signs off on new affordable rental model

Australia's Treasurer Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference after a meeting of the Council of Federal Financial Relations at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.

Scott Morrison signed off on development of a new financing model

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!