Bomb squad called to North Coast Centrelink office

Police and the bomb disposal squad were called to the South Tweed Centrelink office.

POLICE were called to a North Coast Centrelink office after a "suspicious" black bag was found near the front steps.

About 9.30am on Friday, a security guard at the South Tweed Centrelink office was alerted to the bag.

Tweed-Byron Police District Detective Chief Inspector Matt Kehoe said the bag had not been claimed by any customers or workers.

"Due to some previous threats, the building was evacuated, and police contacted," he said.

"Police attended and identified the suspicious bag and evacuated surrounding buildings, blocked nearby streets, established a safe cordon and contacted the Bomb Disposal unit.

"Minor traffic disruptions occurred.

"About 10am a 51-year-old man returned to the area claiming the bag was his and that he had inadvertently left it behind.

"The bag was positively identified, shown to be safe and the Bomb Squad stood down."

Det Chief Insp Kehoe said Centrelink staff and people in neighbouring properties were allowed to return.

He reminded people to take care with their belongings.