BONES FIND: Inside the crime scene on Pioneer River

Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

News premium_icon BONES FIND: Inside the crime scene on Pioneer...

News

News +50 GALLERY: Our readers beloved pets from across the...

News

News premium_icon OUT AND ABOUT: Snaps from the Tweed Heads...

News

News premium_icon GALLERY: School holiday fun in the Tweed

Pets & Animals

Pets & Animals premium_icon Stressful Monday? Here's photos of dogs going for...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: The party has started at Falls Festival Byron...

People and Places

People and Places premium_icon RODEO ACTION: All the pics from Maclean Rodeo

Environment

Environment premium_icon IN PICTURES: Refilling water bombers at Bundy airport...

Weather

Weather premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Suburban nightmare as hail-nado rains...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Bora Ridge Fire continues to burn

News

News premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Inside horror bushfire that threatened...

People and Places

People and Places premium_icon SMILING FACES: 50+ photos of fun from Jaca...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Hang-gliding tragedy at Lennox Head

News

News premium_icon IN PICTURES: 40 photos inside horror Peregian...

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Far North Coast Rural Fire Brigades consisting of Cudgen, Tweed Coast, Burringbar and Wardell alongside Northern Rivers Brigades spent the day and into the night at the Busbys Flat Road fire defending lives and properties.

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Scenes of devastation from the fireground

News

News premium_icon 64 heartbreaking photos from bushfire-ravaged...

Community

Community premium_icon How many working dogs does it take to catch a runaway...

AFLGF

AFL ‘Atmosphere killing’ Lewis bombs at MCG

Breaking

Breaking premium_icon PHOTOS: Police swarm university amid emergency...

News

News premium_icon 34 heartbreaking photos from Long Gully Rd...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Eerie silence falls over Drake as fire...

The devastating scene as fire took hold of businesses in Nimbin's Cullen Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

News premium_icon FIVE YEARS ON: The day Nimbin lost its heart to...

Josie Cross, Amy Wharton, and Lindsey Nolan, of Gold Coast at Splendour in the Grass 2019.

Music premium_icon PHOTOS: The ultimate Splendour in the Grass...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Harrowing search for missing backpacker Theo...

The crowd looks through the gallery at the opening of the 2018 JADA.

News LOOK: Check out the best in Australian drawing

News

BONES FIND: Inside the crime scene on Pioneer River

by
20th Jan 2020 6:00 AM

premium_icon Subscriber only

A MACKAY resident's stroll along the banks of the Pioneer River turned grim when they stumbled across what they believed to be a human skull.

Carrying an extensive amount of specialist equipment, police moved quickly to establoish the veracity of the report.

A crime scene was declared by 3pm, uniformed officers posted in a make-shift shelter amid the mangroves to guard the area overnight Friday before examinations resumed at first light Saturday.

Among the remains found was a skull police believe to be human.

 "We can find out how old they are and there might not be any need for further investigation," Mackay Police District Duty Officer Senior Sergeant Mark Sweetnam said.

mackay mackay police pioneer river
Mackay Daily Mercury